Recomposing Hildegard | Athens | March 4 & 5

As part of the Athens Concert Hall’s Bridges series, Composer Constantine Skourlis and stage director Themelis Glynatsis present a musical performance in collaboration with vocal ensemble Canto Soave titled “Splendidissima Gemma: Recomposing Hildegard.” The piece is inspired by Hildegard von Bingen, a prominent female figure in the Middle Ages who was a poet, composer, polymath, philosopher and healer living a monastic life. Canto Soave specializes in Medieval and Renaissance music and comprises sopranos Maira Milolidaki and Natasha Angelopoulou, mezzo-soprano Effi Minakoulis and musician Katerina Ktona on the psaltery, the organetto and the vieille a roue. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. on both nights. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilisis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr