EU’s top diplomat visits Ankara

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic will pay a two-day visit to Ankara Tuesday for talks with senior Turkish officials on the ongoing escalation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population on the ground, as well as the situation of Syrian refugees in Turkey.



The visit takes place ahead of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers and the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council chaired by Borrell in Zagreb on March 5-6.



Lenarcic will continue his trip to Turkey by visiting the refugee facilities in Turkey's southeastern city of Gaziantep.