Traffic police crack down on drunk driving, cellphone use

As part of a nationwide crackdown on drunk driving and on people using their phones while driving, traffic police said on Tuesday they registered more than 1,250 violations in the period between February 24 and March 1.

Out of 24,849 vehicles checked, police said 561 of the violations concerned phone use and 705 broke the law on driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said inspections will continue with the aim of preventing and limiting serious road accidents and upgrading the level of road safety.