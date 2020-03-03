Actor acquitted of 2018 rape of taxi driver

An actor that had been remanded in custody for 15 months on charges that he had drugged and raped a 25-year-old taxi driver was acquitted by a court in Athens on Tuesday.

A seven-judge court voted 4-3 in favor of the suspect’s acquittal. However, the judges voted unanimously to convict him of illegal drugs possession and handed him a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

The 30-year-old actor had been accused of allegedly raping the 25-year-old taxi driver after he hired his services for a trip to the center of Athens.

He was accused of dropping a drug in the coffee of the driver when they made a pit stop along the way in a remote area near the Agricultural University of Athens in November 2018.