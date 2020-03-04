Voir du Pays | Athens | March 5

The French Institute’s Cine Club series returned with a new cycle titled “War(s) and Identity(ies),” which includes Thursday’s screening of “Voir du Pays” (2016) by French sisters Delphine and Muriel Coulin. The Greek-French production focuses on how identity is built after a psychological trauma through the story of two women soldiers who come back from Afghanistan and are brought to Cyprus for a short stay. There will be Greek subtitles. The screening starts at 7.30 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion with actor Andreas Konstantinou. Admission is free.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Athens, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr