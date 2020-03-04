Drug dealers caught outside downtown Athens university

Police handout photo.

Two foreign nationals, aged 27 and 31, who were arrested outside the Athens University of Economics and Business on Saturday in possession of a range of narcotics, were to face an Athens prosecutor on Wednesday on drug dealing charges.

Officers seized from the suspects 10 grams of heroin, 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of cannabis and dozens of pills.

The arrests came as part of the government’s broader efforts to crack down on crime in central Athens.