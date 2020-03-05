The Doors Tribute | Athens | March 5

The Doors tribute band Five To One take the stage at Kyttaro with enduring rock hits like “Love Me Two Times,” “The End,” “Riders on the Storm” any many more, in what is the act’s first Athens appearance. Formed in 2018 by five musicians in Thessaloniki, Five To One is a popular act on the live music circuit in northern Greece especially, playing for fans of the legendary American band and creating new ones. The concert begins at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros in advance at www.ticketservices.gr and 10 euros at the door on the night.

Kyttaro, 48 Ipirou & Acharnon, tel 210.822.4134