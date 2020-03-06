Recent days have shown that the state’s defenses are in working order. The military and the security forces are fulfilling their mission. It is a mission that is exclusively theirs to perform. It should not become an arena for activism or patriotic fervor.

Securing the border is the job of authorized public servants – not of volunteers, pure as their motives may be.

The situation is volatile and any mistake could have catastrophic consequences. Showing restraint can often be the really patriotic thing to do.