Erdogan says he refused proposal to meet with Mitsotakis

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he refused to meet with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, citing allegations that Greek police killed at least five migrants on the Turkish-Greek border.

Speaking on his return flight from Moscow, Erdogan said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, with whom he met in Ankara on Monday, tried to convince him to arrange a trilateral summit in Sofia this week, but he refused, accusing the greek government of “chasing” refugees.

Borisov and Erdogan met to discuss ways to deal with thousands of migrants whom Sofia feared would reach its border, after Turkish authorities said they will no longer be bound by the EU-Turkey statement curbing migration to Europe.