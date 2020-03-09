Meizon | Athens | March 9

Male vocal ensemble Meizon, featuring some of the country's top opera singers, goes a cappella at the Athens Concert Hall. The ensemble is made up of 14 soloists who are all fans of choral music and the program will include works by various composers and from different periods, such as “The Peacock” (1938-9) by Zoltan Kodaly and “In Paradisum” (2012) by Galina Grigorjewa. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr