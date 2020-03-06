ATHEX: Index drops to lowest point in last 13 months

The combination of disappointing quarterly results in the country’s growth in October-December and mounting concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the economy resulted in yet another slide in stock prices at Athinon Avenue on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 684.74 points, the lowest of the last 13 months, shedding 5.96 percent from Thursday’s 728.17 points. On a weekly basis it fell 4.94 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 6.22 percent to 1,738.29 points and the banks index slumped 12.46 percent.

In total seven stocks showed gains, 104 posted losses and 18 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s 113.5 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange closed at 62.23 points, 2.93 percent down.