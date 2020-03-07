Seven investors eye ELVO assets

Ernst & Young announced on Friday a tender for the sale of the assets of Hellenic Vehicle Industry (ELVO), in the capacity of special administrator for the troubled state company. Interest needs to be declared by April 2.



Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Friday that seven investors have already expressed informal interest.

Sources say they include Israeli company Plasan, Trainose owner Ferrovie delle Stato Italiane, Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), South Africa’s Paramount Group and the Greek firms Kouimtzis, Petropoulos and Intracom Defence.