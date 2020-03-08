COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dual signal

Closing the border conveyed a message to Ankara that its blackmail will not pass and also to Europe that Greece is not a human dumping ground.

The Greeks saw their government take tough decisions to protect the national interest.

Turkey will hopefully understand that the Greek border is also the European border.

The Europeans will hopefully see the need to abolish the Dublin Regulation and find extra funds to deal with the issue.
 

