The Europeans will hopefully see the need to abolish the Dublin Regulation and find extra funds to deal with the issue.
Closing the border conveyed a message to Ankara that its blackmail will not pass and also to Europe that Greece is not a human dumping ground.
The Greeks saw their government take tough decisions to protect the national interest.
Turkey will hopefully understand that the Greek border is also the European border.
