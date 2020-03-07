Total Greek coronavirus cases at 66, 47 on one travel group

The total cases of coronavirus in Greece have risen to 66, of which 47 are among a group that traveled to Israel and Egypt in late February, the country's National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported Saturday.

No fatalities have been reported from the disease yet. A 66-year-old man, among the travelers, is in intensive care.

Four more cases involve people who came in contact with the travelers, EODY said.

A total of 21 new cases were confirmed Saturday.

The 54 travelers, on a religious pilgrimage, are all from three cities in southwest Greece and the nearby island of Zakynthos. But one new case, announced Saturday, that came in contact with th egroup members is from the central island of Evia and another patient, a group member, attends a university on the island of Crete, prompting fears of a wider geographical spread of the disease.

The group returned to Greece on February 27 and, last weekend, many showed mild flu symptoms. The 66-year-old man was stricken with pneumonia.

The government is expected to unveil measures concerning schools and other public spaces on Sunday or Monday.

[AP/Kathimerini]