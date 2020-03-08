The three teams that regularly took the top three spots in the Greek basketball league from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, i.e. Aris, PAOK and Panionios, are now at the very bottom of the Basket League table, though Aris showed some sings of life with a precious win on Saturday.

PAOK is rock bottom of the Basket League after going down to third-placed Peristeri 75-68 at home on Saturday.

The future appears bleak also for Panionios, that suffered a 104-71 reverse at Lavrio and is just one point above PAOK.

Aris has joined Panionios thanks to a convincing performance and an 88-77 victory over visiting Ifaistos Limnou. It appears only one out of Aris, PAOK and Panionios will escape relegation.

Larissa appears to be safe for now, after defeating Kolossos 95-90 at home, although the Rhodes team hopes it can have the result annulled for an allegedly wrong decision by the referees that the sports judge of the league will rule on.

Leader Panathinaikos dismissed host Ionikos Nikaias 110-65 on Sunday, after second-placed AEK saw off Iraklis 86-61 at home on Saturday.

The match between Promitheas and Rethymno will take place on Tuesday behind closed doors in accordance with the government decisions to contain the coronavirus outbreak.