Public Power Corporation (PPC) is in close cooperation with Germany’s RWE, one of the world’s biggest companies in the renewable energy sources sector, both for the development of the ambitious plan the Greek utility has drafted for its expansion into RES and for the government’s implementation of a decarbonization plan.

The Greek and the German companies signed on Monday in Berlin a memorandum of understanding to examine the prospects for their cooperation, aimed at exchanging know-how on decarbonization and at the development and implementation of green energy projects in Greece.

Kathimerini has learned that the focus of RWE’s interest is on PPC’s plan for the installation of a photovoltaic park in Ptolemaida, and the transformation of some lignite-fired electricity plants in the region of western Macedonia into units burning biomass.

PPC announced on Monday that the two sides have agreed to focus on wind power and solar energy projects, which will be carried out according to each side’s established practices on the basis of a framework ensuring optimum cooperation and an appropriate business model.