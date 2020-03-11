One of the founding members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group, Giorgos Kalaitzidis, was charged on Tuesday with morally instigating the murder of a 36-year-old Egyptian man, an alleged drug dealer, in the Athens district of Exarchia in June 2016.

He was summoned by an investigative magistrate to appear in court on Friday.

The 36-year-old victim was gunned down at the intersection of Themistokleous and Eressos streets in Exarchia.

Responsibility for the murder had been claimed at the time by a group calling itself Armed Militia Groups with a post on the Indymedia anti-establishment website, saying the Egyptian was running a drug racket in Exarchia that “terrorized the neighborhood.”

It was the organization’s first and only appearance.

Four months before his murder, “Habibi” was reportedly involved in an altercation with Kalaitzidis and other anarchists in Exarchia. Kalaitzidis had claimed at the time, in an online post, that the Egyptian had tried to stab him and two others.

He denounced the charges on Tuesday, saying the government “has decided to kill me by imprisoning me for multiple years.”