ATHEX: Stocks fail to keep up recovery momentum

Greek stocks followed the upward international trend on Tuesday after a Black Monday that saw the local benchmark fall almost 13.4 percent, though the closing prices at Athinon Avenue were some way below the day's high, pointing to the possibility of more losses on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 628.25 points, adding 5.93 percent to Monday's 593.07 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index recovered 4.64 percent to 1,603.02 points.

Τhe banks index earned 11.95 percent, with Alpha growing 13.81 percent, Eurobank rising 13.43 percent, National climbing 11.20 percent and Piraeus up 3.73 percent.

In total 88 stocks posted gains, 22 took losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover came to 105.2 million euros, down from Monday's 138.6 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23 percent to close at 57.47 points.