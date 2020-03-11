Hirings nowCOMMENT
Online
A country’s defense against the coronavirus is very dependent on the endurance of its public healthcare system. Even one with more resources than Greece, such as northern Italy’s, can’t carry such a burden.
A country’s defense against the coronavirus is very dependent on the endurance of its public healthcare system. Even one with more resources than Greece, such as northern Italy’s, can’t carry such a burden.
No precautionary measure will work unless hospitals are supported with hirings of new health professionals. The shortages were already big so the new staff will be able to remain in the hospitals as a side benefit following the health crisis.