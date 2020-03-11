NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Evros land border

TAGS: Turkey

Turkish fighter jets flew over northern Evros, the Greek-Turkish land border, on Wednesday, in an indication of Ankara's determination on ratcheting up tensions. 

Specifically, a pair of Turkish F-16s conducted an overflight over northern Evros, at an altitude ranging between 10,000 and 500 feet, at 2.50 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, at 3.25 p.m., another pair of Turkish F-16s conducted an overflight over the Kalogeroi complex of islets in the central Aegean at 26,000 feet. 

Commenting earlier in the day on the harassment of a Greek Coast Guard vessel by a Turkish one off Kos, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis said Turkey's aim was clear, "to provoke an incident in the Aegean." 

 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 