Turkish fighter jets fly over Evros land border

Turkish fighter jets flew over northern Evros, the Greek-Turkish land border, on Wednesday, in an indication of Ankara's determination on ratcheting up tensions.

Specifically, a pair of Turkish F-16s conducted an overflight over northern Evros, at an altitude ranging between 10,000 and 500 feet, at 2.50 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, at 3.25 p.m., another pair of Turkish F-16s conducted an overflight over the Kalogeroi complex of islets in the central Aegean at 26,000 feet.

Commenting earlier in the day on the harassment of a Greek Coast Guard vessel by a Turkish one off Kos, Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis said Turkey's aim was clear, "to provoke an incident in the Aegean."