Varoufakis to publish illicit Eurogroup files

Greece’s former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who served during the leftist SYRIZA government’s first term in 2015, has said that he will be publishing his recordings of negotiations with Greece’s eurozone partners and creditors on March 16.

The outspoken and controversial economist kept audio records of talks that took place behind closed doors at Eurogroup meetings of eurozone finance ministers in the first half of 2015 when Greece was clashing with creditors over austerity measures and on the brink of a eurozone exit.



In an announcement Wednesday, the head of the MeRA25 party said that he will be holding a press conference next Monday to present the recordings and “shed light” on the workings of what he calls an “unofficial mechanism” that determines so many aspects of our lives.