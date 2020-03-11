NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Foreign national indicted over child pornography

TAGS: Crime

The police cybercrime division in northern Greece unraveled a new child pornography case on Wednesday and indicted a foreign national.

Police had received a complaint that an unknown internet user sent a file containing pornographic images to a female minor via a social networking site and then managed to extract explicit photos from her.

After a prosecutor ordered an inquiry, a digital analysis of the data was conducted and the relevant social media administrator and internet service providers were contacted, allowing investigators to identity the suspect and his place of residence.

