ATM blown up in northern suburb

TAGS: Crime

Unknown assailants blew up an ATM at dawn on Wednesday in the northern Athens suburb of Penteli but were unable to extract any money from the machine.

According to police, the perpetrators caused an explosion at 3.30 a.m. which damaged the cash machine and the facade of a real estate office on Panagouli Street.

Police have launched an investigation.

