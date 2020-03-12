An increasing number of Greek businesses are implementing work-from-home programs to protect their employees and the public from the new coronavirus.

Companies whose staff are or will be working from home include online shopping platforms such as Skroutz and efood, as well as the taxi service Beat.

“We decided to introduce work-from-home schedules today for those who travel by public transport, and probably tomorrow for everyone, even though we haven’t had a case so far,” said Nikos Drandakis, Beat’s founder, in a social media post.

At the same time, the use of teleconferencing has surged.

“Demand for video conferencing equipment has exploded lately from businesses of all sizes and scope that want to limit business travel,” Kostas Stathopoulos, CEO of Technological Systems, told Kathimerini.