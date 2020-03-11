The Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) has approved the first few licenses for the production of electricity through hybrid systems, opening the way for the processing of some 170 applications it has received.

The new permits concern the installation of hybrid projects by German company Accusol on nine islands that aren’t connected to the national grid. Accusol is a partner of Siemens and has already been operating a pilot hybrid system on Karpathos in the Dodecanese. Sources say it was Accusol that Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis was referring to at the Greek-German Forum in Berlin on Monday when he said, “The permits for the production of solar energy and storage in batteries on Greek soil have been issued.”

Hybrid technology allows for the storage of energy produced from wind, solar or hydroelectrical power units; it also allows for the smart management of the energy produced depending on the level of demand.

Hybrid systems are used in areas where connection to the grid or the shipping of fuel would make little economic sense. They also offer the potential for future connection with other grids and could supply emergency electricity in case of power failure.