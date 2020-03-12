Turkish jets violate Greek airspace in southern Aegean

A pair of Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space on Thursday, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), flying over the small island of Strongyli in the southern Aegean.

The two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region without first submitting a flight plan and flew over Strongyli at 24,000 feet at 2.33 p.m., GEETHA said.

The jets were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement, defense sources said.

The Turkish transgressions have become almost daily occurences amid a new migration crisis at Greece's land and sea borders with Turkey following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to "open the gates" to migrants heading to Europe at the end of last month.