Greek coronavirus cases rise to 117; two released from hospital

The number of coronavirus infections in Greece rose to 117, Greek Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras told journalists on Thursday.

Tsiodras said 107 of those cases are linked to known cases, 10 have unknown origin, while another 15 cases are being investigated to determine their origin.

The ministry official also announced the two-week closure of theatres, courthouses, cinemas, gyms, playgrounds and clubs to control the spread of the virus.

At the same time, two former patients have been cured and released from hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities announced that a 66-year-old man who was doagnized earlier in March died.