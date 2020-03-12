BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Eurobank completes hypermarkets acquisition

TAGS: Business, Retail

Eurobank on Thursday announced the completion of the acquisition of properties housing four Sklavenitis hypermarkets – two in Athens and two in Thessaloniki – with a total area of 90,000 square meters.

These were the properties former subsidiary Grivalia Properties Real Estate Investment Company had agreed to acquire in March 2019.

The yield of the 177.06-million-euro investment is close to 9 percent.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 