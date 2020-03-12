Eurobank completes hypermarkets acquisition
Eurobank on Thursday announced the completion of the acquisition of properties housing four Sklavenitis hypermarkets – two in Athens and two in Thessaloniki – with a total area of 90,000 square meters.
These were the properties former subsidiary Grivalia Properties Real Estate Investment Company had agreed to acquire in March 2019.
The yield of the 177.06-million-euro investment is close to 9 percent.