Police looking for fraudster who tricked three businessmen

Police in the city of Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, were trying to identify an individual who swindled three local businessmen by involving them in a supposed donation to the Hellenic Army.

The suspect contacted the three businessmen, posing as a local doctor, asking them to take part in a donation of military supplies to the army.



He apparently told the businessmen in separate phone calls that he had paid for the purchase of the supplies, but had mistakenly deposited a larger sum when he made the online transaction, and asked them if they could cover the loss he incurred.

This way he extracted a total of 20,920 euros from the three victims.