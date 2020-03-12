Sailor from quarantined ferry tests negative for Covid-19

The crew member of the "Blue Star Mykonos" ferry who on early Thursday was suspected for coronavirus infection has tested negative to Covid-19, the Shipping Ministry and the managing company reported on Thursday evening in separate statements.

The seaman suspected of being infected and some 127 passengers were on Thursday allowed to disembark from the vessel at the port of Limnos, and had been advised by local health authorities and the National Organisation for Public Health that they should remain confined at home until the results come out.



The ferry remained docked at Limnos port for several hours with 341 passengers and 77 crew on quarantine, before resuming its scheduled route.

[ANA-MPA]