Rouvikonas member given extension for murder defense

The deadline given to one of the founding members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group to prepare his defense over his alleged role in the murder of an Egyptian national in the Exarchia district of Athens in 2016 was extended on Friday to April 2.

Giorgos Kalaitzidis was charged on Tuesday with morally instigating the murder of the 36-year-old victim, an alleged drug dealer, and his hearing before an investigative magistrate had been scheduled for on Friday.

Responsibility for the murder had been claimed at the time by a group calling itself Armed Militia Groups.