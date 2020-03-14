Greece’s telecommunications companies need to respond to the demands of the National Telecommunications and Post Commission, which is appealing to them to offer their subscribers more services and more choices at no additional cost.

Such a move would be of immense benefit to society at a time like this, and would come at little to no cost for the companies themselves.

For the next few weeks at least, schools and universities across the country will remain closed, thousands of employees will be working away from their offices and the need for news, information and entertainment at home will continue to rise exponentially as a result of self-isolation policies to protect the public from the coronavirus.