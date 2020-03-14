Third man dead in Greece of the new coronavirus

Shortly after a second fatality from the new coronavirus was confirmed in Greece on Saturday, a third death was announced by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The third victim is a 67-year-old man from the island of Zakynthos.

The man, who died Saturday morning, had checked into the local hospital three days ago.

The second fatality was a 90-tear-old man who passed away from serious complications caused by pneumonia in a hospital in Ptolemaida, northern Greece.

The country has confirmed a total of 117 infections so far.