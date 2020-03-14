Varoufakis to release surreptitiously recorded Eurogroup convos

Former Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis will upload all Eurogroup conversations he surreptitiously recorder to his party's website later Saturday.

Varoufakis, currently a Member of Parliament with the Mera25 party, which he founded, has already uploaded a video explaining his decision to release the recordings. In it, he says that “there is no democracy without transparency” and that the reason he recorded the conversations is that the Eurogroup, as the informal gathering of the European Union's finance ministers is called, does not keep minutes to allow the law of the powerful to prevail.

Excerpts from the recordings have already been selectively released.

The party website is www.mera25.gr