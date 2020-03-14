BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bank association urges customers to pay bills online to limit contacts, avoid cash

The Hellenic Bank Association (HBA) urged customers to favor electronic transactions over visiting bank branches and to rely on card payments instead of cash, as a way to limit the transmission of the new coronavirus.

In its press release, the association said banks would continue their operations as usual and resupply ATMs with cash.

It added that banks have put in place health and safety regulations for staff and those customers who chose to visit branches.

