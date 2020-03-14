Greece suspends remaining flights to Italy as country records third Covid-19 death

The government decided on Saturday to suspend all remains flights to and from Italy after Greece reported the third death from the new coronavirus.

The two new victims were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the Health Ministry said.

There were 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece by late Friday.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday morning, it was also decided to increase checks on compliance with new measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities also want public transport to operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent to limit the possibility of contagion.

The government will hire more staff for the National Public Health Organization’s 1135 information centre, as well as the national healthcare system.

On the last point, it was announced that 248 doctors and nurses have been hired, while another 929 are in the selection process and will be in hospitals next week.

Furthermore, a daily briefing on latest developments will be held as of Monday at 6 p.m. by the Health and Citizen Protection Ministries.