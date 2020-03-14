Authorities start demolitions of illegal buildings on historic site

Authorities have begun the demolition of 22 illegal buildings on Makronisos, a 20-square kilometer island off the eastern Attica coast that is listed as a historic site and which was used as a place of exile for political prisoners from the 1940s to the 1970s.

The buildings in question were condemned in June 2017 by environmental inspectors and no owners have come forward since to claim them or seek their protection, though an unidentified individual last week tried to prevent the contractor tasked with the demolition job from getting started.

Makronisos, including all the buildings comprising the camp there, was named a historic monument in 1989 and listed for protection in 1995.