Authorities announce another 38 coronavirus cases; total at 228

Greek authorities on Saturday said that an additional 38 patients have been infected by the new coronavirus, raising the new total in the country to 228.

Twenty-two of the new cases are believed to be “domestic,” which means they concern patients who had not traveled recently abroad, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said in a press conference.

There are currently 57 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, five of which have been intubated.

At the same time, eight patients have been released from hospital.

Tsiodras said more than 3,400 DNA samples have been tested so far



On Saturday, the government said it is suspending all remaining flights to and from Italy after the Health Ministry reported the third death from the new coronavirus.

The two new victims were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the ministry said.