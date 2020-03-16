PM Mitsotakis to speak with SYRIZA's Tsipras in live video call to boost 'Stay at Home' message

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to speak with opposition leftist SYRIZA leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 6 p.m. on Monday afternoon via live video link in a bid to bolster the government's "Stay at Home" message to citizens as part of increasingly strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The aim of the call is to provide a briefing on the spread of the virus and action being taken to curb it while giving the opposition leader the opportunity to offer his own proposals.

Mitsotakis will subsequently have similar calls with other party leaders, starting with Fofi Gennimata of Movement for Change (KINAL) at 7 p.m. \

On Sunday, Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced 103 new coronavirus cases in Greece, bringing the total to 331. Of the 103 new cases, 49 were from the previous 24 hours and 54 from older tests whose announcement was delayed due to excessive workload at laboratories, he said. The death toll stood at four on Sunday.