Minor quake hits southeast of Kasos island

TAGS: Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the sea area near the southeastern Aegean island of Kasos today early Monday at 3.53 a.m.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the quake’s epicenter in an underwater area 11 kilometers southeast of Kasos.

