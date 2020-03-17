Eurogroup grants Athens fiscal flexibility

Greece has secured full fiscal flexibility in the battle to ease the blow to its economy from the coronavirus outbreak as the Eurogroup conference call that Finance Minister Christos Staikouras (right) participated in on Monday decided to allow all eurozone member-states to take every necessary measure to tackle this growing emergency.



"We have decided to authorize full use of all the flexibility supplied to every member-state," said Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno, referring to the conditions granted to Greece, in spite of the post-bailout monitoring of the country.