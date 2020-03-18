SYRIZA MEP derided for stacked cart at supermarket

A video showing SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis at a supermarket with two shopping carts stacked with supplies sparked an outcry on social media on Wednesday.

The viral video came at a time when the government is urging the public not to panic and not to deplete supermarket shelves so that there is a steady flow of supplies while the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus remain in place.

Papadimoulis drew widespread criticism over what was described as his “anti-social behavior.”

For his part, Papadimoulis posted a tweet saying he was being slandered and that the two carts of shopping supplies were an order he had made to stock up his home after being away in Brussels.