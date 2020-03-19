Capital Link Shipping Forum turns digital

Capital Link announced it has switched its 14th Annual International Shipping Forum into a digital conference, set to take place on March 30 and 31.



The event, co-organized in partnership with Citi, was originally scheduled to take place in New York, but has now been transformed into a global digital forum, with presentations and panel sessions to be delivered in video format.



“The need for information on market developments is at its highest given the circumstances and our proactive approach will enable all of us to keep the sense of community, exchange views and information and network online,” announced Capital Link.



Organized in cooperation with Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, this event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers, examining the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.



Forum attendants can visit the exhibition hall with over 40 digital booths, perform live networking in real time and arrange for one-to-one meetings with shipping companies and sponsors.



Participants can register at forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork.