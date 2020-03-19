Exarchia drug gang smashed, 13 suspects arrested

Police handout photo.

Police said on Thursday they had smashed a large drug ring operating in and around Exarchia Square in downtown Athens, leading to the arrest of 13 people.

The gang reportedly comprised some 50 foreign nationals who peddled heroin, cocaine and cannabis in the area, mainly during the evening hours.

Police said the arrests were made on Tuesday evening and, leading up to that time, they had monitored at least 200 drug transactions.

Apart from the arrests, police said they also identified 16 other members of the gang, four of whom are currently detained in Greek prisons.