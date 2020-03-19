Police to conduct more supermarket, neighborhood patrols

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has boosted patrols in neighborhoods and outside supermarkets and pharmacies in a bid to avert robberies and possible lootings while seeking to give citizens an increased sense of security.

During a teleconference between top cabinet members including Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, it was decided that patrols will be intensified, particularly at night, in several districts of Athens.

Officers have been instructed to keep a particularly close eye on supermarkets and pharmacies – among the few stores that remain open.