Truck drivers trapped at Turkish-Iraqi borders return to Greece

Thirteen truck drivers that had been trapped at the Iraqi-Turkish borders when these were closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak will return to Greece on Friday with on a charter flight leased by the Greek Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, it was announced Friday.

The flight will be carried out despite a ban in Iraq due to the coronavirus.

The ministry is also examining ways to mitigate the economic damage they have suffered when they were obliged to leave their trucks behind in Erbil, Iraq, for an indefinite period of time.