Second death on Friday brings coronavirus toll to eight
Online
The death of a second Covid-19 patient on Friday has brought the toll from the coronavirus in Greece to eight.
Both victims were elderly men with serious underlying health problems, according to authorities. One died at the Mamatseio hospital in Kozani, northern Greece, and the other at the Pammakaristos in Athens. Both had been intubated in intensive care.
The coronavirus is particularly dangerous to the elderly and people with other health problems.