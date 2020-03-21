President and US envoy speak by video link

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday spoke with Greece’s new President Katerina Sakellaropoulou by video link, with the former expressing his solidarity with Greece and backing its right to protect its northern border with Turkey in Evros.



In a series of posts on Twitter, Pyatt said he was “honored” to meet Sakellaropoulou, noting that they decided to join the government’s “We Stay at Home” campaign rather than meet in person.



Pyatt said he conveyed “the US’s unbending commitment to Greece during this challenging period and beyond.”



“Just as we stood with Greece with the Marshall Plan and the economic crisis, we will get through Covid-19 together,” he wrote.



He described Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s first female president, as “an inspiration for all of us.”



Pyatt added that he and the president shared ideas for strengthening US-Greece relations, including deepening educational ties, countering the effects of climate change and promoting women’s empowerment “so other Greek women may have similar political breakthroughs.”