Coronavirus toll rises to 10 after another death reported

The toll in Greece from the new coronavirus rose to 10 after a fourth death in 24 hours was reported on Friday evening.

According to unconmfirmed eports, the latest victim is a 93-year-old woman who was being treated at a hospital in the Patra suburb of Rio in western Greece, which is where some of the country’s first cases were recorded.

The government’s special adviser, epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras, had announced earlier on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Greece is at 495, of which 20 are intubated. Their average age, he said, is 72 years old.