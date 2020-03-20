ATHEX: Rebound continues on bourse

The Greek stock market continued to reap the benefits from the European Central Bank’s move to include Greece in its emergency bond-buying program for a second day on Friday, but unlike on Thursday, banks were participating in force. Oil companies led the way, while mid- and small-caps appeared more reserved. There was a marked improvement in turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 555.13 points, adding 5.68 percent to Thursday’s 525.29 points. Friday’s gains swung the benchmark’s weekly performance into positive territory – up 0.57 percent – after four weeks of losses.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 5.52 percent to 1,340.25 points, and the banks index improved 7.36 percent.

Motor Oil powered ahead 19.92 percent, Aegean Air soared 14.93 percent, Sarantis advanced 12.12 percent and Hellenic Petroleum increased 11.57 percent. Jumbo lost 4.55 percent.

In total 90 stocks headed higher, 20 finished lower and 23 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 95.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s 68 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.05 percent to close at 48.01 points.